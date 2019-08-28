Marlins' Jorge Alfaro: Retreats to bench

Alfaro is not in the lineup Wednesday against the Reds, Jordan McPherson of the Miami Herald reports.

Alfaro is in the midst of a five-game hitting streak, slashing .524/.424/1.000 with three home runs and four RBI during that stretch. He'll give way to Bryan Holaday behind the dish Wednesday after starting the past two games.

