Marlins' Jorge Alfaro: Returns to active roster

Alfaro was reinstated from the 7-day concussion IL on Friday, Jordan McPherson of the Miami Herald reports.

After taking both a foul tip and a backswing to the head last Thursday, Alfaro was diagnosed with a concussion, but he will end up missing the minimum. The 26-year-old continues to strike out in roughly one-third of his plate appearances, but he does damage when he manages to put bat to ball (.158 ISO, 42.7 percent hard-hit rate), and the playing time is safe with a Marlins team that has a lot riding on Alfaro panning out.