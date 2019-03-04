Marlins' Jorge Alfaro: Returns to lineup
Alfaro (knee) is in the lineup for Monday's spring game against the Nationals, Andre Fernandez of The Athletic reports.
Alfaro was out a week after bruising his knee last Monday, but he is ready to get back on the field. Alfaro will get the start behind the plate and hit cleanup in the Marlins' batting order.
