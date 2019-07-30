Marlins' Jorge Alfaro: Returns to starting lineup

Alfaro (quadriceps) is catching and batting eighth Tuesday against the Twins, Jordan McPherson of the Miami Herald reports.

Alfaro has missed his team's last two contests due to a minor quadriceps injury, but he's received the green light from the medical staff to rejoin the starting nine. He's 4-for-21 with a homer and three RBI over his last seven games.

