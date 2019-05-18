Alfaro went 2-for-4 with a home run, two runs scored and three RBI in Friday's 8-6 win over the Mets.

His two-run blast off Jacob deGrom in the fifth inning gave the Marlins a 7-1 lead and what seemed at the time to be plenty of insurance, before the Mets staged a late rally. Alfaro now has six homers on the year to go along with a .254/.313/.424 slash line through 34 games.