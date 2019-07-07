Marlins' Jorge Alfaro: Running hot into break
Alfaro went 3-for-5 with a double, RBI and a run Saturday in the Marlins' 5-4 win over the Braves.
Alfaro has settled into a nice rhythm at the plate while starting the past three games, going 7-for-14 with three doubles over that stretch. He'll look to stay hot heading into the All-Star break while serving as the Marlins' catcher and No. 5 hitter in Sunday's series finale, per Joe Frisaro of MLB.com.
More News
Fantasy Baseball Today Newsletter
You're destined to gain an edge over your friends with advice from the award-winning FBT crew.
Thanks for signing up!
Keep an eye on your inbox for the latest sports news.
Sorry!
There was an error processing your subscription.
-
Fantasy Baseball rankings, Week 16 picks
Advanced computer model that has outperformed experts tells you who to sit and start
-
Plate discipline standouts, breakouts
Ariel Cohen breaks down swing and contact rates on pitches inside and outside the zone to identify...
-
Waivers: Jansen remains scorching
Some of our preseason favorites are starting to turn things around, which makes them worth...
-
2019 Fantasy Baseball trade chart
SportsLine's trade chart and evaluator grades every Fantasy baseball deal
-
Midseason top 25 prospects
Between promotions, injuries, risers and fallers, the prospect landscape has changed a bit...
-
Wednesday Waivers, winners/losers
Heath Cummings catches you up on Tuesday night's action and tells you who to consider addi...