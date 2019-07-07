Marlins' Jorge Alfaro: Running hot into break

Alfaro went 3-for-5 with a double, RBI and a run Saturday in the Marlins' 5-4 win over the Braves.

Alfaro has settled into a nice rhythm at the plate while starting the past three games, going 7-for-14 with three doubles over that stretch. He'll look to stay hot heading into the All-Star break while serving as the Marlins' catcher and No. 5 hitter in Sunday's series finale, per Joe Frisaro of MLB.com.