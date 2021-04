Alfaro has been scratched from Monday's lineup against Atlanta, Jordan McPherson of the Miami Herald reports.

Alfaro was slated to return to the lineup after missing the last three games due to hamstring tightness, but he'll be a late scratch for the second time in the last three days, presumably due to his hamstring issue once again. It's not yet clear whether Alfaro will require time on the injured list. Chad Wallach will start behind the plate Monday, batting eighth.