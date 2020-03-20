Play

Marlins' Jorge Alfaro: Should get healthy during hiatus

Alfaro (oblique) should be 100 percent healthy once MLB is ready to resume play.

The catcher was making steady progress in his recovery from a strained oblique suffered in late February, and per Joe Frisaro and Christina de Nicola of MLB.com, Alfaro had been set to take live batting practice last weekend before camp was suspended. He'll handle No. 1 duties behind the plate for Miami after slugging a career-high 18 homers in 2019.

