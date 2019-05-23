Marlins' Jorge Alfaro: Sinks in order

Alfaro will start at catcher and bat eighth Thursday against the Tigers, Joe Frisaro of MLB.com reports.

Alfaro is healthy again after a brief absence due to a calf injury, but his return to action has been accompanied by a demotion in the batting order. He'll hit eighth for the second straight contest after going 0-for-9 with four strikeouts between his first two games back.

More News
Our Latest Stories