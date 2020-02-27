Marlins' Jorge Alfaro: Sits with oblique tightness

Alfaro was removed from Thursday's lineup against the Mets with left oblique tightness, Jordan McPherson of the Miami Herald reports.

Ryan Lavarnway will bat eighth and handle catching duties Thursday. Alfaro is coming off his first season in Miami, hitting .262/.312/.425 with 18 home runs, 57 RBI and 44 runs scored across 465 plate appearances. The 26-year-old should be considered day-to-day.