Marlins' Jorge Alfaro: Sitting nightcap
Alfaro is not in the lineup for Game 2 of Sunday's doubleheader against the Nationals, Joe Frisaro of MLB.com reports.
Alfaro went 0-for-3 with two strikeouts during Game 1 and will head to the bench for the nightcap. Chad Wallach takes over behind the plate for Miami.
