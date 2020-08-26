site: fantasynews | arena: mlb | pageType: stories |
Marlins' Jorge Alfaro: Sitting nightcap
By
RotoWire Staff
1 min read
Alfaro is out of the lineup for Game 2 of Tuesday's doubleheader against the Mets, Jordan McPherson of the Miami Herald reports.
Alfaro started behind the plate in Game 1 and went 0-for-2 with a run scored. Brian Navarreto will bat ninth and catch for Trevor Rogers in the matinee.
