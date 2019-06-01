Marlins' Jorge Alfaro: Sitting Saturday

Alfaro is not in the lineup Saturday against the Padres after taking a foul tip off his mask in Friday's contest, Jordan McPherson of the Miami Herald reports.

The incident forced Alfaro to leave the game in the seventh inning with jaw discomfort. He'll sit for at least one game, with Bryan Holaday getting the nod behind the plate.

