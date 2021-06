Alfaro is out of the lineup for Sunday's game against the Pirates, Christina De Nicola of MLB.com reports.

Though he's sitting for the second time in the series, Alfaro still appears to have a lock on the No. 1 catching job over Sandy Leon, who is behind the plate Sunday. Since coming off the injured list May 25, Alfaro has gone 7-for-28 with two home runs, a double, a stolen base, four RBI and three runs in 10 games.