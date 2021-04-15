site: fantasynews | arena: mlb | pageType: stories |
Marlins' Jorge Alfaro: Sitting Thursday
By
RotoWire Staff
Alfaro is not in the lineup for Thursday's game against Atlanta, Jordan McPherson of the Miami Herald reports.
He is hitting .174 with a 41.7 percent strikeout rate through 23 at-bats. Chad Wallach will start at catcher and bat eighth.
