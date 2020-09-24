site: fantasynews | arena: mlb | pageType: stories |
Marlins' Jorge Alfaro: Sitting Thursday
RotoWire Staff
Alfaro is not in Thursday's lineup against Atlanta.
He is hitting .230 with three home runs and one steal in 61 at-bats this month. Chad Wallach will start behind the dish and bat eighth.
