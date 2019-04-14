Manager Don Mattingly said Alfaro tweaked a chest muscle during Saturday's win over the Phillies, but the catcher is available to pinch hit Sunday, Andre Fernandez of The Athletic reports

Alfaro apparently sustained the injury during an awkward slide, prompting Andrew Knapp to receive the start behind the plate Sunday. The 25-year-old's availability off the bench suggests the injury is minor, but his status is still worth monitoring to see if he is able to return to the lineup Monday against the Cubs.