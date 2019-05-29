Marlins' Jorge Alfaro: Stays hot
Alfaro went 2-for-4 with a three-run home run in an 11-3 victory against the Giants on Tuesday.
The Marlins catcher was only 1-for-7 over the last two days, but despite that, he's still batting .324 (12-for-37) with three home runs and nine RBI in the last 10 games. With this power surge, he already has eight homers, which is only two shy of last season's total in less than half of the at-bats. Alfaro is hitting .259 with 10 extra-base hits, 19 RBI, 17 runs and a stolen base in 147 at-bats this season.
