site: fantasynews | arena: mlb | pageType: stories |
section: | slug: marlins-jorge-alfaro-still-not-starting | sport: baseball | route: article_single_fantasy |
6-keys: media/fantasynews/mlb/reg/free/stories
Marlins' Jorge Alfaro: Still not starting
By
RotoWire Staff
1 min read
Alfaro (calf) remains out of the lineup for Wednesday's game against the Nationals, Christina De Nicola of MLB.com reports.
Alfaro will be out of the lineup for a fourth consecutive game after he exited Saturday's game against Atlanta with left calf tightness. Sandy Leon will start behind the plate and bat seventh.
More News
-
• by RotoWire Staff
-
• by RotoWire Staff
-
• by RotoWire Staff
-
• by RotoWire Staff
-
• by RotoWire Staff
-
• by RotoWire Staff
Please check the opt-in box to acknowledge that you would like to subscribe.
Thanks for signing up!
Keep an eye on your inbox.
Sorry!
There was an error processing your subscription.
Our Latest Stories
Frank Stampfl
• 4 min read
Frank Stampfl
• 4 min read