Marlins' Jorge Alfaro: Supplies key knock in win
Alfaro went 1-for-3 with two RBI in Sunday's win over the Rockies.
With runners on second and third and one out in the fourth inning, Alfaro smacked a line drive single to center field to give Sandy Alcantara and the Marlins' bullpen all the run support they would need in a 3-0 victory. The 25-year-old has had his usual contact issues to begin the season, going 2-for-9 with four strikeouts, but he also has a homer and three RBI and is hitting fifth for Miami, a spot that should keep him productive (by catcher standards, anyway) even if he struggles to hit for a solid batting average.
