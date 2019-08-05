Marlins' Jorge Alfaro: Takes seat for Game 2

Alfaro isn't in the starting lineup for the second game of Monday's doubleheader against the Mets.

Alfaro will get the night off after going 0-for-3 with a walk in the first contest of the day. Bryan Holaday is set to handle the catching duties and bat eighth with Alfaro on the bench.

