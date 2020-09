Alfaro went 2-for-4 with a double, an RBI and a stolen base in Monday's win over the Mets.

The multi-hit performance was his first of the year, as was his steal. Alfaro hasn't been able to get going at the plate since coming off the COVID-19 list, slashing .207/.281/.276 through nine games, but Monday's effort may be a sign that he's finding his timing.