Alfaro has gone 8-for-33 (.242) this spring with only one extra-base hit, a double, and a rough 3:15 BB:K in 15 Grapefruit League games.

The 27-year-old struggled at the plate in 2020 and lost his starting job down the stretch as a result, so his poor showing in March is far from encouraging. Alfaro is still penciled in at the top of the Marlins' depth chart to begin this season, however, and working in his favor is that neither of his potential backups, Chad Wallach or Sandy Leon, seem likely to provide any more offense than he can.