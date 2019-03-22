Alfaro (knee) will play in Saturday's Grapefruit League game against the Astros, Andre Fernandez of The Athletic reports.

Alfaro has been battling the knee issue throughout the past month but has yet to be ruled out for Opening Day. Given the length of the layoff and the defensive demands of being a catcher, it wouldn't be surprising for the 25-year-old to have a restricted starting workload even if cleared for next Thursday's opener.