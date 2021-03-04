Alfaro drew praise Wednesday from Marlins manager Don Mattingly for the work he's put in to improve how he handles the pitching staff, Barry Jackson and Craig Mish of The Miami Herald report.

The 27-year-old was benched in the playoffs last season due in part to his poor game-calling, but Alfaro is the only catcher on the roster likely to supply much offense with regular playing time, as the alternatives are Chad Wallach (career .600 OPS) or Sandy Leon (career .611 OPS). The Marlins could look for a long-term solution at the position in this year's draft, but for now Alfaro will probably retain his starting spot, especially if he can regain the confidence of the Miami staff.