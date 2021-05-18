Marlins manager Don Mattingly said Tuesday that Alfaro (hamstring) has been cleared to resume some baseball activities, Jordan McPherson of the Miami Herald reports.

Alfaro had been shut down during his rehab assignment at Triple-A Jacksonville for the past few days due to a setback with his strained left hamstring, but he looks like he'll ready to begin ramping up again. Mattingly noted that Alfaro hasn't yet received the green light to start up a hitting progression, so the catcher may be a week or more away from appearing in minor-league games. Sandy Leon is expected to continue serving as the Marlins' primary backstop while Alfaro is on the mend.