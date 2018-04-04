Marlins' Jorge Guzman: Dealing with mild oblique injury
Guzman is battling a minor oblique issue, Joe Frisaro of MLB.com reports.
Guzman's first start for High-A Jupiter is not yet scheduled, but he may be ready to go by the team's fifth game of the season on Monday. Guzman, part of the package sent from the Yankees in the Giancarlo Stanton trade, threw 66.2 innings for short-season Staten Island last season, posting a 2.30 ERA backed up by excellent peripherals, a 33.5 percent strikeout rate and a 6.8 percent walk rate. His electric fastball (which can touch 102 mph) makes him one of the top prospects in the Marlins' system, but he's still several years away from reaching the majors, having never played in full-season ball.
