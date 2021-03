Marlins general manager Kim Ng said Wednesday that Guzman is "out for a bit" due to right elbow inflammation, Jordan McPherson of the Miami Herald reports.

Guzman hasn't yet appeared in a Grapefruit League game this year, but he's apparently been unavailable due to a right elbow issue. It's not yet clear when he'll be able to return, but Guzman will likely begin the season in the minors once he's fully healthy.