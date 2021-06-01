Guzman (elbow) threw 20 pitches in a live batting practice session Tuesday, Jordan McPherson of the Miami Herald reports.
Guzman could face hitters in another live BP session or in a simulated game at some point this week before the Marlins map out a rehab assignment for him. Given that he's been troubled by the elbow injury since early in spring training, Guzman may need to make multiple rehab starts in the lower minors before likely joining the Triple-A Jacksonville rotation once he's reinstated from the 60-day injured list.