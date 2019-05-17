Marlins' Jorge Guzman: Fans season-high 10
Guzman gave up two hits and two walks over six scoreless innings while striking out a season-high 10 for Double-A Jacksonville on Thursday.
The 10 whiffs tied his career high. Guzman, acquired from the Yankees in the Giancarlo Stanton deal, is still trying to refine his command -- he's walked multiple batters in six straight starts and seven of eight on the season, leading to a 44:22 K:BB through 44 innings -- but he's still improved on last year's rough 6.0 BB/9 at High-A. His high-octane fastball will keep earning him chances as a starter, but if the 23-year-old doesn't start to put things together soon, a move to the bullpen could be in his future.
