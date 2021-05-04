Guzman (elbow) was cleared to increase his throwing distance to 105 feet this week, Jordan McPherson of the Miami Herald reports.

Guzman looks to be at the same spot in his recovery as fellow rehabbing Marlins pitcher Sixto Sanchez (shoulder), who is throwing from the same distance. Both hurlers will likely need around 3-to-4 weeks to complete the ramp-up process before getting cleared for game action. Once he's activated from the 10-day injured list, Guzman will likely be optioned to the minors and assume a spot in Triple-A Jacksonville's rotation.