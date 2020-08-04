site: fantasynews | arena: mlb | pageType: stories |
Marlins' Jorge Guzman: Joins Marlins
RotoWire Staff
Aug 4, 2020
6:53 pm ET 1 min read
Guzman was recalled by the Marlins on Tuesday.
The righty reliever is set to join the big league club for the first time in his career. Guzman locked in a steady 3.50 ERA and an 8.27 K/9 at Double-A Jacksonville in 2019 but had some command issues, issuing 71 free passes over 138.2 innings.
