Guzman (elbow) was placed on the 10-day injured list Thursday, retroactive to March 29.
The 25-year-old was sidelined with right elbow inflammation in early March and was unable to full recover before the start of the season. Guzman made his big-league debut with one appearance last season and figures to join Triple-A Jacksonville for the start of the minor-league season in May once healthy.
More News
-
Marlins' Jorge Guzman: Starts up throwing program•
-
Marlins' Jorge Guzman: Should resume throwing soon•
-
Marlins' Jorge Guzman: Dealing with right elbow injury•
-
Marlins' Jorge Guzman: Sent to alternate training site•
-
Marlins' Jorge Guzman: Recalled from satellite camp•
-
Marlins' Jorge Guzman: Optioned off roster•