Guzman (elbow) was placed on the 10-day injured list Thursday, retroactive to March 29.

The 25-year-old was sidelined with right elbow inflammation in early March and was unable to full recover before the start of the season. Guzman made his big-league debut with one appearance last season and figures to join Triple-A Jacksonville for the start of the minor-league season in May once healthy.

More News