Guzman (oblique) made his season debut at High-A Jupiter on Saturday, tossing four scoreless innings and striking out seven while working around three walks and two hits.

Per Joe Frisaro of MLB.com, Guzman's fastball sat in the 98-to-100 mile-per-hour range for most of the start, suggesting that he had no issues generating torque after battling the oblique injury for much of April. The 22-year-old Guzman, who was one of the key pieces acquired by Miami in the offseason trade that sent Giancarlo Stanton to the Yankees, is already viewed as one of the top pitching prospects in the organization even though he's likely at least a year away from reaching the big leagues.