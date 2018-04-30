Marlins' Jorge Guzman: Makes season debut Saturday
Guzman (oblique) made his season debut at High-A Jupiter on Saturday, tossing four scoreless innings and striking out seven while working around three walks and two hits.
Per Joe Frisaro of MLB.com, Guzman's fastball sat in the 98-to-100 mile-per-hour range for most of the start, suggesting that he had no issues generating torque after battling the oblique injury for much of April. The 22-year-old Guzman, who was one of the key pieces acquired by Miami in the offseason trade that sent Giancarlo Stanton to the Yankees, is already viewed as one of the top pitching prospects in the organization even though he's likely at least a year away from reaching the big leagues.
More News
-
Mailbag: Slow-starter worries?
What should you do with slow starters like Francisco Lindor? Should you buy into fast starters...
-
Waivers: All hail the Kingham
Heath Cummings takes a look at replacement options in the outfield.
-
Top 10 sleeper hitters for Week 6
While the sleeper hitters are comprised of one-and-dones most weeks, Scott White thinks most...
-
Two-start pitcher rankings for Week 6
Some of the best pitchers in baseball are in line for two starts in Fantasy Week 6 (April 30-May...
-
Fantasy baseball: Bench Benintendi
Advanced computer model that has out-performed experts tells you who to sit and start
-
Deep league waiver wire
Heath Cummings looks at five players you should add in deeper leagues