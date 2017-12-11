Marlins' Jorge Guzman: Officially sent to Miami
The Yankees officially announced Monday that Guzman, Starlin Castro and Jose Devers were traded to the Marlins in exchange for Giancarlo Stanton and cash considerations.
The deal was all but completed over the weekend, with the official announcement coming Monday after all of the involved players passed their respective physicals. Guzman spent the entire 2017 season with Low-A Staten Island, compiling an impressive 2.30 ERA and 88:18 K:BB across 13 starts (66.2 innings). The 21-year-old has a fastball that consistently hits triple digits, so he could climb through Miami's system relatively quickly if he continues to dominate.
-
Stanton ups the value of other Yankees
With Saturday's trade, Giancarlo Stanton teams up with Aaron Judge to make the Yankees' already...
-
How does Ohtani fit with Angels?
Shohei Ohtani has made his decision, but how exactly the Angels plan to use him remains anybody's...
-
Dee Gordon trade hurts long-term outlook
Dee Gordon has a new team and a new position. He'll play the outfield in Seattle, which could...
-
Rating Ohtani's seven destinations
Shohei Ohtani reportedly has narrowed the field to seven teams. Where would the two-way sensation...
-
Imagining 2018's first two rounds
Busy daydreaming how your team might look next year? This should help. Scott White projects...
-
Sneak Peak: 2018 relief pitchers
The best closers in the game today are some of the best we've ever seen, but relief pitcher...