Marlins' Jorge Guzman: Officially sent to Miami

The Yankees officially announced Monday that Guzman, Starlin Castro and Jose Devers were traded to the Marlins in exchange for Giancarlo Stanton and cash considerations.

The deal was all but completed over the weekend, with the official announcement coming Monday after all of the involved players passed their respective physicals. Guzman spent the entire 2017 season with Low-A Staten Island, compiling an impressive 2.30 ERA and 88:18 K:BB across 13 starts (66.2 innings). The 21-year-old has a fastball that consistently hits triple digits, so he could climb through Miami's system relatively quickly if he continues to dominate.