Guzman (elbow) will begin a rehab assignment at Triple-A New Orleans this week, Christina De Nicola of MLB.com reports.
Guzman has been working his way back from elbow inflammation that initially arose during spring training. He most recently threw approximately five innings in a simulated game last Thursday, which appears to have gone well, as he'll now head to New Orleans on a rehab stint. Guzman will likely stay in Triple-A when the rehab assignment expires, though where he ends up will likely depend on the state of the Miami starting rotation.