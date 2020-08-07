site: fantasynews | arena: mlb | pageType: stories |
section: | slug: marlins-jorge-guzman-optioned-off-roster | sport: baseball | route: article_single_fantasy |
6-keys: media/fantasynews/mlb/reg/free/stories
Marlins' Jorge Guzman: Optioned off roster
By
RotoWire Staff
1 min read
Guzman was optioned by the Marlins on Friday, Jordan McPherson of the Miami Herald reports.
Guzman will remain with the team as part of the taxi squad. Humberto Mejia was activated off the taxi squad in advance of his MLB debut in a corresponding move.
More News
-
• by RotoWire Staff
-
• by RotoWire Staff
-
• by RotoWire Staff
-
• by RotoWire Staff
-
• by RotoWire Staff
-
• by RotoWire Staff
Please check the opt-in box to acknowledge that you would like to subscribe.
Thanks for signing up!
Keep an eye on your inbox for the latest sports news.
Sorry!
There was an error processing your subscription.