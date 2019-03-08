Marlins' Jorge Guzman: Optioned to Double-A
Guzman was optioned to Double-A Jacksonville, Andre Fernandez of The Athletic reports.
Guzman will likely spend all of 2019 refining his craft in the minors. He generates elite velocity with his fastball, but needs to greatly improve his command and secondary pitches.
