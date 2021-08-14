The Marlins recalled Guzman from Triple-A Jacksonville, Christina De Nicola of MLB.com reports.
Guzman was reinstated and optioned to Triple-A on Friday after being out since the end of spring training with an elbow injury. He pitched well on his rehab assignment, posting a 3.52 ERA and 20:9 K:BB in 15.1 innings of relief. He'll join the big-league bullpen and replace Zach Pop (finger) on the 26-man roster.
