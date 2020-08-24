site: fantasynews | arena: mlb | pageType: stories |
Marlins' Jorge Guzman: Recalled from satellite camp
RotoWire Staff
Guzman was recalled from the Marlins' alternate training site Monday, Jordan McPherson of the Miami Herald reports.
He gave up two runs in one inning in his lone appearance earlier this season. Guzman was recalled to provide a fresh arm, and could be optioned back to the satellite camp in the not-so-distant future.
