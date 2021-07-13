Guzman (elbow) was reinstated from the 60-day injured list Tuesday and optioned to Triple-A Jacksonville, Christina De Nicola of MLB.com reports.

Guzman has been on a rehab stint with Jacksonville since late June, and has allowed five earned runs on nine hits and four walks across 7.1 innings. He'll reclaim his spot on the 40-man roster with his Tuesday activation, but he will remain in Triple-A for the time being. The Marlins could look to stretch out Guzman in hopes of having him as an option to start big-league games later this season.