Guzman will be added to the Marlins' 30-man roster ahead of Tuesday's game against the Orioles, Manny Navarro of The Athletic reports.

Despite working mainly as a starter in the minors, Guzman will work out of the bullpen during the start of his time with the Marlins. Manager Don Mattingly didn't rule out the possibility of using him as a starter amid the team's COVID-19 outbreak. "Our guys are going to have to be flexible," Mattingly said. The 24-year-old spent the 2019 season with Double-A Jacksonville and posted a 3.50 ERA and 127:71 K:BB over 138.2 innings.