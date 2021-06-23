Guzman (elbow) is scheduled to pitch around five innings in his start Thursday in a simulated game at the Marlins' extended spring training site, Christina De Nicola of MLB.com reports.

The start could be Guzman's last at extended spring before he reports to an affiliate for the start of a rehab assignment. The 25-year-old right-hander currently occupies a spot on the Marlins' 60-day injured list, but he's unlikely to be a candidate to slot into the big-league rotation once reinstated. Instead, Guzman will likely be making regular starts for Triple-A Jacksonville whenever the Marlins deem him fully healthy.