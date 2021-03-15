Guzman (elbow) is expected to begin a throwing program later this week, Christina De Nicola of MLB.com reports.
Guzman was shut down last week due to right elbow inflammation, but the 25-year-old doesn't look like he'll be in store for a lengthy absence. Since he'll still need at least a couple weeks to work his way through a throwing progression before being ready to face hitters, Guzman shouldn't be expected to make any further appearances during the Marlins' Grapefruit League schedule. He looks on track to be healthy in time for the start of Triple-A Jacksonville's season in May, however.