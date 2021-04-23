Guzman (elbow) recently suffered a setback and will not throw again until next week, Jordan McPherson of the Miami Herald reports.

Guzman has been dealing with right elbow inflammation since early March. He began a throwing program around a week prior to the regular season beginning and had been throwing bullpen sessions at the team's alternate training site since early April. It's unclear how the setback will affect his timetable for a return to the mound.