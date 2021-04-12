Guzman (elbow) has been throwing bullpen sessions at the Marlins' alternate training site, Jordan McPherson of the Miami Herald reports.

Guzman has been on the 10-day injured list since March 29 due to right elbow inflammation, but he's progressed to mound work recently. The Marlins still don't have a timetable for Guzman's return, but the right-hander is expected to face live hitters as the next step in his recovery process.