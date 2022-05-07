site: fantasynews | arena: mlb | pageType: stories |
Marlins' Jorge Soler: Out of Friday's lineup
By
RotoWire Staff
•
1 min read
Soler is not in Friday's lineup against the Padres, Jordan McPherson of the Miami Herald reports.
He is hitting .132/.233/.316 with two home runs, 14 strikeouts and five walks in his last 10 games. Jon Berti draws the start in left field, hitting sixth.
