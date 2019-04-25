Devers (groin) was activated from the minor-league injured list Thursday.

Devers wound up spending just nine days on the shelf with a groin injury. The 19-year-old shortstop will look to pick up where he left off prior to landing on the IL; through 10 games with High-A Jupiter this season, Devers owns a .326/.356/.395 slash line with a pair of stolen bases.

