Marlins' Jose Devers: Back in big leagues
Devers was recalled from Triple-A Jacksonville on Sunday, Christina De Nicola of MLB.com reports.
The 21-year-old will rejoin the Marlins with Isan Diaz (undisclosed) landing on the injured list. Devers should provide infield depth for Miami until Diaz is cleared to return.
