Devers (shoulder) will report to Triple-A Jacksonville to begin a rehab assignment Saturday, Jordan McPherson of the Miami Herald reports.
Devers landed on the shelf in mid-June with right shoulder discomfort, but he's nearing his return to the Marlins. The 21-year-old should only require a few rehab appearances given the brevity of his absence.
More News
-
Marlins' Jose Devers: Resumes baseball activities•
-
Marlins' Jose Devers: Placed on injured list•
-
Marlins' Jose Devers: Shoulder flares up again•
-
Marlins' Jose Devers: Playing through shoulder issue•
-
Marlins' Jose Devers: Knocks in both runs in loss•
-
Marlins' Jose Devers: Losing work with Chisholm back•